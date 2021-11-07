Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,226,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

