Stifel Financial Corp Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 107,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,101,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

