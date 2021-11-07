Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 79.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

