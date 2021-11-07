Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,975 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.44 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $170.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.