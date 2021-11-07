Stifel Financial Corp Sells 796 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of INDY opened at $52.89 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.