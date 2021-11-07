Stifel Financial Corp Sells 804 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

