Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$12.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PSYTF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.