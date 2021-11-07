STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.29

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €34.29 ($40.34) and traded as high as €43.51 ($51.18). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €43.36 ($51.01), with a volume of 2,527,291 shares changing hands.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.