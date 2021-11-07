Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,346% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.
NDLS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
