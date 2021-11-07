Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,346% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

NDLS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

