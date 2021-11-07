Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EDI opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

