Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €86.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €86.17 ($101.38).

SAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.85 ($1.00) on Tuesday, hitting €75.75 ($89.12). 44,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.19.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

