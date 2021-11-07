Studio City International (MSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Studio City International Company Profile
