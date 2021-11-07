Studio City International (MSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

