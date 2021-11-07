Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.76 on Friday. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

