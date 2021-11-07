Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

