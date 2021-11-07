Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.