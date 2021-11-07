Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$54.71 and a one year high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The firm has a market cap of C$41.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.65.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

