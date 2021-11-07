Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

