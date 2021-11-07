Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 12556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.