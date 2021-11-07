Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superdry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 163.20 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock has a market cap of £237.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.36.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

