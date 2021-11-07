Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.98% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

