Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,758 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 113.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE REX opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

