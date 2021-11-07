SVB Leerink Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $60.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

