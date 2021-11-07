SWYFT Market Capitalization Tops $11,825.86 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $11,825.86 and $4,795.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

