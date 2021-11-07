Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $379.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.90 million and the highest is $417.10 million. Synaptics posted sales of $357.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

