Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.