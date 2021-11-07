Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

