Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $220.89, but opened at $240.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $258.81, with a volume of 10,339 shares traded.

The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

