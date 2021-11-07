SyncFab Price Reaches $0.0088 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

