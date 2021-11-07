Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

