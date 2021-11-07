T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

