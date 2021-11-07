T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

