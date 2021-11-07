Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

