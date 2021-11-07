Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $140.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.22.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $130.65 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

