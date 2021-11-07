TD Securities Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

