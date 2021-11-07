TD Securities Increases Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

