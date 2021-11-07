TD Securities Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$29.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$15.75 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.17.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.95 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

