Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $30.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

