Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 221.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

