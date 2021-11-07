Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Teleflex has a 12-month low of $334.18 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.25 and a 200 day moving average of $390.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

