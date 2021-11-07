Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.29 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

