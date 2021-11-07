Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

