Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $2.76 target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

