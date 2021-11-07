Telos Price Reaches $0.99 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Telos has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $266.33 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.