TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE TU opened at $23.25 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

