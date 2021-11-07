TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.