Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TEN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenneco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

