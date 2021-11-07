Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $630,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teradyne stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $68,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

