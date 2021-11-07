TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Cut to $6.70

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.65 to $6.70 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

