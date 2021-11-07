Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

